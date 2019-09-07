{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-19-25-26-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-13-15-16-45

Sat. Lotto: 24-27-33-42-43-44

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-7

Pick 4 Midday: 1-4-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 6-9-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-20-32-38-47 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-7-10-22-34

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-6-5

Pick Three Evening: 6-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-2-5-0

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-1-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-11-13-19-31

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-20-41-42-56

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

