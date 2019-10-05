{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-3-28-40-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-23-25-33-40

Sat. Lotto: 9-16-18-21-25-33

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $7 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-2

Pick 3 Evening: 6-8-1

Pick 4 Midday: 2-0-5-8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-7-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-13-42-43-44 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-3-21-25-32

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.33 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-5

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-0-8-2

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-38-44-48-70

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-14-36-51-54

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

