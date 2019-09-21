{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-17-18-19-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-4-25-29-33

Sat. Lotto: 7-9-20-29-33-48

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-0-0

Pick 3 Evening: 4-6-6

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-7-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-7-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-21-27-28-39 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-12-15-27-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-2-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-9-1-5

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-24-42-48-53

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-9-22-36-68

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

