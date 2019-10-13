{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-13-26-31-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-6-29-34-35

Sat. Lotto: 14-30-37-38-44-45

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-4-8

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-8-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 27-30-31-34-45 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-17-20-25-44

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-7-4

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-5-2-3

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-22-30-37-60

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 12-29-34-53-65

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $100 million

