ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-22-28-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-12-18-22-34

Sat. Lotto: 14-30-37-38-44-45

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-6

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-9

Pick 4 Midday: 3-9-6-0

Pick 4 Evening: 9-4-8-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 27-30-31-34-45 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-17-20-25-44

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.51 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-1-2

Pick Four Midday: 5-8-9-5

Pick Four Evening: 5-6-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-22-30-37-60

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 12-29-34-53-65

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

