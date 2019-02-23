Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-26-27-36-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-8-17-35-40

Sat. Lotto: 12-38-43-44-46-48

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-9-2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-2-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-21-23-27-37 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-10-21-25-48

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.69 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-1

Pick Three Evening: 1-2-8

Pick Four Midday: 0-8-3-3

Pick Four Evening: 5-2-7-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-24-31-34-55

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-6-14-20-32

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $304 million

