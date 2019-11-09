{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-16-18-32-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-13-16-18-23

Sat. Lotto: 8-10-15-20-39-40

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-3-4

Pick 3 Evening: 2-7-7

Pick 4 Midday: 5-0-8-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-2-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-10-15-18-40 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: Not available

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Star ball: NA All Star bonus: NA

Jackpot: $4.61 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-1-5

Pick Three Evening: 7-5-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-3-3

Pick Four Evening: 5-4-2-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-4-10-39-58

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments