ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-8-23-27-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-14-20-27-44

Sat. Lotto: 1-9-16-25-39-51

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-9

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-7-9-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-7-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 24-26-32-38-42 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-27-32-47-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.22 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-1-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-3-7-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-38-40-43-65

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $206 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 29-30-41-48-64

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $260 million

