ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-10-29-39-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 20-24-26-33-37

Sat. Lotto: 2-17-24-41-46-47

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-3

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-4-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-1-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-18-26-28-32 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-22-26-28-40

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.87 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-1-7

Pick Three Evening: 4-5-4

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 8-9-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-17-28-32-63

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $367 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-10-25-66-67

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $270 million

