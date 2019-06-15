{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-17-18-36-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-6-32-34-44

Sat. Lotto: 3-13-14-20-38-45

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $4.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-8-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-4-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-9-0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-2-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-5-8-10-46 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-12-23-24-31

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-7-7

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-9-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 19-40-47-57-65

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-11-14-16-49

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $79 million

