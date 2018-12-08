Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-7-27-28-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-17-25-26-35

Sat. Lotto: 19-31-37-39-43-52

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-1-1

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-0-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-14-26-28-31 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-19-24-31-41

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.42 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-2-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-8-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 3-3-1-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-10-20-33-57

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-32-34-46-61

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $217 million

