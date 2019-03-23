Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-26-27-40-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-5-9-36-45

Sat. Lotto: 5-10-15-45-49-51

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $14 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 9-4-9

Pick 4 Midday: 1-2-9-9

Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-4-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-24-26-27-38 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 30-40-42-45-46

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-4-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-3-5-9

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-36-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 24-25-52-60-66

Powerball: 5 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $625 million

