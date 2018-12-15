Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-7-32-40-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 18-22-28-39-44

Sat. Lotto: 8-17-27-34-36-46

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-3

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-5

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-3-8

Pick 4 Evening: 8-0-9-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-31-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-18-35-36-48

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.52 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-2-3

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-0

Pick Four Midday: 0-3-9-0

Pick Four Evening: 7-7-0-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-22-26-43-49

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $284 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-38-43-52-55

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $246 million

