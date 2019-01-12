Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 27-29-33-35-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 22-23-27-28-39

Sat. Lotto: 6-11-25-30-49-51

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-4

Pick 3 Evening: 3-1-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-1-7-6

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-13-21-34-43 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-17-19-32-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $13.46 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-2-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-3-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-31-62-69

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 7-36-48-57-58

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $96 million

