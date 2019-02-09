Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-10-12-13-21

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-24-27-28-29

Sat. Lotto: 8-26-31-32-38-50

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-0

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-8-7

Pick 4 Evening: 7-8-2-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 18-23-29-34-43 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-25-38-47-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $14.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-4

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-0-4-4

Pick Four Evening: 7-8-0-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-24-31-42-48

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $173 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-2-3-7-39

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $224 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments