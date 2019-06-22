{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-25-33-35-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-24-28-35-36

Sat. Lotto: 1-21-24-31-35-45

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-0-9

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-8

Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-8-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-6-2-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-30-33-39-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-19-35-44-49

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $20.94 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-3-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-5-8-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 13-30-36-48-62

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-11-14-66

Powerball:21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $108 million

