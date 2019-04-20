Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-11-29-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-12-13-18-38

Sat. Lotto: 9-10-33-38-44-47

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: 7-5-9

Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-9-3-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-10-27-28-47 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-27-32-36-50

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-8-1

Pick Three Evening: NOT AVAILABLE

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-3-1

Pick Four Evening: NOT AVAILABLE

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-25-43-44-57

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-27-30-63-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $136 million

