ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-8-23-37-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 18-21-36-44-45

Sat. Lotto: 1-32-43-46-51-52

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $14.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-4

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 4-6-8-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-6-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-31-34-40-44 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-17-25-27-30

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-9

Pick Three Evening: 7-3-0

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-9-0

Pick Four Evening: 2-5-3-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-14-15-62-66

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 21-52-54-64-68

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

