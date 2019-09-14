{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-12-27-40-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-18-20-29-39

Sat. Lotto: 1-3-12-16-19-37

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-7-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-6-9

Pick 4 Evening: 0-6-0-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-16-29-43-46 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-9-16-37-43

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.9 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-8-7-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-16-37-59-62

Mega Ball:5 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-27-31-36-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

