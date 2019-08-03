{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-16-18-32-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-8-14-22-30

Sat. Lotto: 11-15-16-20-25-51

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 3-6-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-1-7

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-19-22-27-34 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-18-27-41-43

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.3 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-8-7

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-6-8-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-20-26-48-70

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-45-66-68

Powerball:13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $102 million

