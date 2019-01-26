Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-20-36-43-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-33-35-37-45

Sat. Lotto: 3-8-9-17-20-39

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $8 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-7-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-1-2-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 21-29-30-32-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-11-23-31-35

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $14.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-2-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-3-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-30-38-61

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $109 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-12-20-21-32

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $161 million

