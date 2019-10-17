{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 228-32-38-41-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-7-23-33-34

Thurs. Lotto: 1-18-21-29-31-39

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $8 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-5

Pick 3 Evening: 2-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-3-3

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-9-25-27-33 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-5-9-15-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2X

Jackpot: $3.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-6-3

Pick Three Evening: 8-3-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-4-0-3

Pick Four Evening: 4-4-6-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-12-14-35-70

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-5-25-63-67

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 2X

Jackpot: $100 million

