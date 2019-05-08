{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-23-26-36-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-6-13-20-41

Mon. Lotto: 3-10-18-35-39-42

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: 3-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-8-9

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 13-14-26-36-39 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 14-17-19-25-34

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $19.48 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-2-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-1-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-6-34-54-63

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $295 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-45-53-64-66

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $215 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments