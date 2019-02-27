Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-24-30-32-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-9-16-33-41

Mon. Lotto: 13-25-29-34-37-44

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-6

Pick 3 Evening: 8-0-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-6-6-5

Pick 4 Evening: 0-6-0-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 24-26-31-45-48 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 27-33-35-43-52

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $15.83 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-5

Pick Three Evening: 9-9-4

Pick Four Midday: 2-9-3-3

Pick Four Evening: 7-2-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-12-14-24-60

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $267 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 21-31-42-49-59

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $322 million

