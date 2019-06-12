{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-8-22-34-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-17-36-38-41

Mon. Lotto: 16-21-25-26-42-43

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-6-2

Pick 3 Evening: 4-1-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 26-34-39-40-43 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-12-15-38-49

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.59 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-8

Pick Three Evening: 1-6-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-6-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 6-1-1-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 20-34-39-43-57

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-35-38-42-57

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $66 million

