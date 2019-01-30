Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-31-36-43-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-13-19-33-40

Mon. Lotto: 6-7-28-32-45-50

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-7

Pick 3 Evening: 0-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-6-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-12-30-32-37 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-23-38-41

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $14.43 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-1-0

Pick Four Midday: 0-3-9-0

Pick Four Evening: 5-1-9-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-33-53-54-62

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $125 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-12-16-29-54

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $174 million

