ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-18-21-26-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-7-20-28-43

Mon. Lotto: 8-22-33-39-40-50

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-6-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-1-7

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-6-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-7-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-11-20-30-46 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-14-15-26-46

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.66 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-6-3

Pick Three Evening: 4-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-9-2

Pick Four Evening: 6-7-6-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 7-24-30-48-67

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-32-35-36-65

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $150 million

