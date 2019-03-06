Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-19-29-43-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-16-26-31-33

Mon. Lotto: 1-12-29-37-47-50

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-4-1

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-12-28-35-45 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 12-17-25-34-45

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-0-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-2-8-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 15-20-32-37-52

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-10-21-35-46

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $381 million

