ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-19-25-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-15-21-33-35

Mon. Lotto: 1-7-19-24-30-49

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-5-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-19-22-33-41 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 8-19-28-35-41

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-1-6

Pick Three Evening: 4-2-5

Pick Four Midday: 1-7-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 0-5-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 33-47-58-59-64

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $104 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 16-19-25-32-49

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $54 million

