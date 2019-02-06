Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-21-30-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-19-30-36-39

Mon. Lotto: 8-9-12-16-28-40

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: 0-2-9

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-6-1

Pick 4 Evening: 7-3-3-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 14-24-30-37-38 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-15-35-41-47

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $14.75 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-2-7

Pick Three Evening: 1-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 4-1-6-7

Pick Four Evening: 0-1-9-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-34-36-59-66

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $157 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-13-28-38-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $204 million

