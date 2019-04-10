Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-30-32-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-6-26-33-34

Mon. Lotto: 16-20-29-36-37-39

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $15.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-9-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-2-8

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-4-5

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 17-23-34-44-46 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-14-16-24-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-0-6

Pick Three Evening: 9-8-9

Pick Four Midday: 8-3-1-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-22-34-44-58

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $140 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-21-23-39-67

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $84 million

