ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-21-22-34-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 18-21-25-27-43

Mon. Lotto: 2-4-21-38-41-49

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $3 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-0

Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-9

Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-7-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-6-0-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 16-20-26-28-48 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-3-13-22-49

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.42 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-8-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-38-39-54-59

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $262 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-9-21-29-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $230 million

