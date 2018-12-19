Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 09-18-21-23-24

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-22-26-30-33

Mon. Lotto: 13-21-27-35-37-38

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-8-5 Fireball 6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-2-3 Fireball 2

Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-6-3 Fireball 2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-0-1 Fireball 4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-8-31-32-44 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 16-18-35-36-48

Star ball: 2  All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.63 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 6-3-1

Pick Four Midday: 2-2-3-3

Pick Four Evening: 8-8-9-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 13-22-32-60-69

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $284 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 15-29-31-37-43

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $262 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments