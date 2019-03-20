Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-21-22-34-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-11-12-27-40

Mon. Lotto: 8-16-19-33-38-42

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-2-4

Pick 3 Evening: 2-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-1-3

Pick 4 Evening: 7-2-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-11-24-27-39 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-21-22-38-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $16.97 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-5-2

Pick Three Evening: 2-9-5

Pick Four Midday: 0-2-6-0

Pick Four Evening: 0-3-8-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-42-53-67-68

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-14-50-53-63

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $550 million

