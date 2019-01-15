Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-23-32-33-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-18-20-35-41

Mon. Lotto: 2-6-20-32-37-38

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-0 Fireball: 3

Pick 3 Evening: 0-9-6 Fireball: 7 

Pick 4 Midday: 2-3-6-2 Fireball: 7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-7-7-9 Fireball: 8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-13-18-29-42 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-21-42-45-51

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $13.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-4-1

Pick Three Evening: 6-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 6-9-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 2-7-1-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tue. drawing: 29-52-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 7  Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 14-29-31-56-61

Powerball: 1  Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $112 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments