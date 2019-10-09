{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-22-35-37-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-10-19-38-40

Mon. Lotto: 13-19-22-25-31-42

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-9-4

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-3-2-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 13-18-31-38-43 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-9-13-23-46

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-2-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-9-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 5-8-10-17-48

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-18-33-43-65

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

