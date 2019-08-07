{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-19-20-22-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 20-22-26-30-35

Mon. Lotto: 4-11-19-28-32-51

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 9-0-6

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-5-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-5-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 20-30-37-42-47 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-25-44-50-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $2.35 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-1-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-0-2-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-17-31-43-55

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-32-47-53-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $102 million

