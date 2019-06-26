{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-13-14-29-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-16-17-21-40

Mon. Lotto: 1-7-10-17-33-42

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-2

Pick 4 Midday: 4-4-6-7

Pick 4 Evening: 7-4-5-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-17-21-23-44 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: Not available

Star ball: NA All Star bonus: NA

Jackpot: $21 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-1-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 24-33-45-47-61

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $71 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: Not available

Powerball: NA Power Play: NA

Jackpot: $122 million

