ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 23-25-35-39-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-9-14-16-31

Mon. Lotto: 18-19-22-33-41-46

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-7

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-0-9-9

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-9-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 18-31-34-35-37 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-19-35-44-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.35 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-6-8

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-8-4

Pick Four Evening: 6-6-9-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 13-26-29-38-64

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-19-37-49-59

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $82 million

