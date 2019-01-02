Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-8-29-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-16-18-31-42

Mon. Lotto: 14-21-24-39-41-46

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-3-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-2-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-10-15-19-43 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-10-18-19-41

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $13.12 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 2-2-2

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-5-1

Pick Four Evening: 6-3-6-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 34-44-57-62-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 8-12-42-46-56

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $53 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments