ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-18-30-39-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-18-38-39-45

Mon. Lotto: 8-10-33-35-47-49

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $2.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 4-8-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-2-3-1

Pick 4 Evening: 1-7-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 15-37-43-46-47 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-16-28-45-51

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $20.26 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-1-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-0-5

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-41-44-56-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $418 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-2-39-43-66

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $325 million

