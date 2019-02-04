Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-15-20-25-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-9-35-36-40

Mon. Lotto: 8-9-12-16-28-40

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: 6-9-5

Pick 4 Midday: 3-1-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-2-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 14-24-30-37-38 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 15-16-28-46-52

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $14.75 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-7-8

Pick Three Evening: NA

Pick Four Midday: 4-9-4-8

Pick Four Evening: NA

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-37-48-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $139 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-17-18-43-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $204 million

