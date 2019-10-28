{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-22-27-39-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-12-18-26-42

Mon. Lotto: 3-14-20-22-24-40

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-4-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-9-2-0

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-1-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-15-18-23-34 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 23-24-34-39-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.29 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-9-0

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-3

Pick Four Midday: 4-7-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 4-4-0-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-24-25-52-60

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-20-48-54-59

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $140 million

