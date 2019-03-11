Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-25-28-31-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-14-15-24-35

Mon. Lotto: 12-16-22-25-43-51

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $12.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-1-1

Pick 4 Midday: 8-3-6-9

Pick 4 Evening: 7-2-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 19-24-30-44-46 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-7-30-34-36

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $16.73 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-7-8

Pick Three Evening: 4-8-4

Pick Four Midday: 8-9-1-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-9-42-62-68

Mega Ball: 7 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-6-45-55-59

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $448 million

