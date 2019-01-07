Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-25-36-37-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-5-17-30-44

Mon. Lotto: 18-19-22-33-41-46

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 5-8-7

Pick 4 Midday: 4-8-4-3

Pick 4 Evening: 7-3-8-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 18-31-34-35-37 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-19-29-32-50

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $13.35 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-8-5

Pick Three Evening: 4-3-9

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-9-1

Pick Four Evening: 4-2-4-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 21-29-35-54-60

Mega Ball: 15 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-7-15-27-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $82 million

