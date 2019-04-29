{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 26-29-32-41-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-14-19-28-38

Mon. Lotto: 15-26-35-38-40-47

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-1

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-2-0

Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-5-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 7-22-28-39-48 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-11-44-47-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $19.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-2-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-1-7-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-17-23-30-46

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $229 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-29-41-45-62

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $181 million

