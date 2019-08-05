{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-11-14-15-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-10-11-29-40

Mon. Lotto: 4-11-19-28-32-51

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-1-6

Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-4-1

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-7-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 20-30-37-42-47 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-18-27-41-43

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.35 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-8-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-8-1-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-20-26-48-70

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-45-66-68

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $112 million

