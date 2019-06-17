{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-6-35-39-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-7-10-40-43

Mon. Lotto: 10-17-24-28-40-47

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-0

Pick 3 Evening: 0-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 0-9-0-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-25-29-40-47 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-12-23-24-31

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $20.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 2-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 0-0-0-4

Pick Four Evening: 1-8-5-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 19-40-47-57-65

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-11-14-16-49

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $92 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments