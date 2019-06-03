{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-7-27-32-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-13-32-38-40

Mon. Lotto: 4-26-30-39-45-48

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-4

Pick 3 Evening: 3-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-5-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-19-24-30-44 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-11-23-32-36

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.49 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 7-2-3-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-8-26-65-67

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $475 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-15-34-45-52

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments