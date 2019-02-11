Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-8-12-37-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-27-39-40-45

Mon. Lotto: 17-21-29-41-48-50

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 8-8-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-0-5

Pick 4 Evening: 6-7-6-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-5-10-32-41 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-25-38-47-50

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $15.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-6-4

Pick Three Evening: 2-1-3

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-5-3

Pick Four Evening: 0-5-6-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-24-31-42-48

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $173 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-2-3-7-39

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $242 million

